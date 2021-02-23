NJ Transit Police Rescue Dog Struck By Light Rail

New Jersey Transit officers rushed to the aid of a dog pinned under the Newark Light Rail last week.

Patrol, K9 and ESU officers found the injured dog under the train on Friday.

⁣All worked together to remove the cold and injured dog without further trauma.

They stabilized the canine and rushed it to an appropriately suited K9 vehicle for its transport to an animal hospital.

"Now this pup has promising potential for a full recovery and a good reminder to keep off the tracks," NJTPD said.

