NJ Transit IDs Man Killed By Light Rail Train

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
River Line light rail
River Line light rail Photo Credit: Wikimedia user David

Authorities have identified the man killed by a New Jersey Transit River Line light rail train. 

Denis Javier Mencia Sanchez, 30, of  Riverside Township in Burlington County was struck at about 10:40 p.m. Friday near the Wood Lane grade crossing, Burlington County, according to New Jersey Transit spokesman Everett Merrill. 

New Jersey Transit and Edgewater Park police responded to the scene.

There were no passengers aboard at the time of the fatal crash since the train was not in service, Merrill said.

New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

