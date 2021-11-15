NJ Transit IDs Man Killed By Light Rail Train

Authorities have identified the man killed by a New Jersey Transit River Line light rail train.

Denis Javier Mencia Sanchez, 30, of Riverside Township in Burlington County was struck at about 10:40 p.m. Friday near the Wood Lane grade crossing, Burlington County, according to New Jersey Transit spokesman Everett Merrill.

New Jersey Transit and Edgewater Park police responded to the scene.

There were no passengers aboard at the time of the fatal crash since the train was not in service, Merrill said.

New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.