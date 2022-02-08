NJ Transit Bus Crashes On Atlantic City Expressway, 6 Injured

Six people were hurt early Tuesday, Feb. 8 when a New Jersey Transit bus crashed into the woods along the Atlantic City Expressway westbound in South Jersey, authorities said.

The route 551 bus was en route from Atlantic City to Philadelphia when it careened off the expressway and hit a tree at about 4 a.m, in Hamilton Township, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.

Five of the seven passengers as well as the driver sustained injuries and were brought to a hospital for treatment, NJ Transit said. The extent of their injuries was not known Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at milepost 24.8, close to exit 28 (Route 54), according to initial reports.

The cause for the bus leaving the roadway is under investigation. New Jersey State Police are leading the investigation.

