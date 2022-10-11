NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting

A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said.

Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.

Brooks was a clear star on the track ever since he was a child, those who knew him tell Daily Voice.

In high school, Brooks won races and titles for Burlington City High School. He went on to run at Bloomfield College where he helped the men's team win its first conference title, after having been named Rookie of the Year in 2018 for the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.

Trenton's Lawrence Boyd, a pastor of the Chosen Generation Church, has known Brooks his entire life. He tells Daily Voice Brooks was a "good young man who definitely did not deserve this.

"He was a great track star, a dedicated and supportive son, a loving brother who always had a big bright smile."

More than 200 people shared Boyd's tribute to Brooks on Facebook.

“My good friend Aaron Brooks from Trenton…last night got a knock at his door from the police that his son, a college guy, an athlete was murdered,” Adam Ology writes. “He wasn’t in a gang nor a bad character he was one of the good kids.” “Rest in heaven Daveigh Brooks.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

