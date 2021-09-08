Contact Us
NJ Town's Borough Attorney Steps Down After Assault Charge

Cecilia Levine
Work Session Meeting 9/1/20
Work Session Meeting 9/1/20 Video Credit: Mountainside TV

The borough attorney in one Union County town is temporarily stepping down following an assault charge.

Mountainside's attorney, John Post, was charged with domestic violence simple assault on July 28, on accusations he punched someone and wrestled with another in an incident that caused a skin tear resulting in bleeding, NJ Advance Media reports.

Post sent the following message to the news outlet and council members:

“Like many families, there are times when certain family issues can become overwhelming and demand complete focus. 

"For that reason, I’d like to inform you that I am taking the month of August to determine the best path forward for my family. The events of 7/28/21 have made caused [sic] me great distress and made this decision the right course."

Last September, a virtual council meeting was interrupted by Post motioning someone off screen to be quiet and then apparently tried to physically move her out of the frame as she shouted "he's hurting me."

It was not clear if that incident was ever investigated.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

