NJ Temporarily Suspends License Of Hasbrouck Heights Internist, 67, Charged In Two Sex Assaults

UPDATE: A veteran Hasbrouck Heights internist who's charged with sexually assaulting two female patients during office visits had his license temporarily suspended, authorities announced Thursday.

Carl J. Renner, 67, a North Bergen native who lives in Glen Rock, was taken into custody by Hasbrouck Heights police at Heights Medical, 288 Boulevard, on June 6.He was at first charged with sexually assaulting a patient at his office three days earlier.

Authorities later added additional charges stemming from what they said were reported sexual assaults on another patient during two separate visits -- one on May 30 and the other between May and September of 2016.

A judge allowed his release from the Bergen County Jail, with conditions, on July 18.

Renner, who is fighting the charges, agreed to the temporary suspension of his license pending the outcome of the case and further action by the state Board of Medical Examiners, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Thursday.

“Doctors who sexually prey on patients not only break the law, they violate the trust that patients place in their doctors,” Grewal said. “As the Board’s action in this case demonstrates, we will move swiftly to intercede in cases where doctors are charged with sexually exploiting their patients.”

Under the terms of a court order, Renner "must immediately cease and desist all patient contact including seeing, examining, treating or otherwise offering medical services at any location in New Jersey, including but not limited to his medical practice located in Hasbrouck Heights or any healthcare facility," the attorney general said.He also can't issue prescriptions or "enter his former medical practice during business hours when patients may be present," Grewal said.

Renner was graduated with honors in pre-med from Clemson University and received his Doctor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Mexico, according to his resume.

He did his internship and internal medicine residency at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark.

Renner has been a longtime member of Heights Medical and the Internal Medicine Department at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he has senior attending privileges and teaches residents.

He also was on the faculty of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, sits on the Bergen County Medical Society’s Judicial Committee and is an active member of the Glen Rock Board of Health and a physician for the borough ambulance corps.

Renner established Heights Home Care PC, which makes house calls on request, and is one of the few physicians left who makes calls on senior and homebound patients.

Grewal said that anyone else wanting to report alleged incidents involving with information Renner can contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit: (201) 226-5620 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.