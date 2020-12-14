NJ Tech Company Manager Charged With Possession, Distribution Of Child Porn

A 55-year-old Branchburg man was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography, authorities said.

Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit were notified of a peer-to-peer child pornography download case regrading Philip Liebergall, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Liebergall's Facebook profile says he is the business operations manager of Cisco, an American multinational technology company.

On Dec. 8 at 7:15 a.m., a search warrant was executed at Liebergall's home, which turned up more than 1,000 photos depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, Robertson said.

Liebergall was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree distribution of child pornography.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail where he will remain pending a detention hearing in this matter.

Robertson and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor urge anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Unit/Computer Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

