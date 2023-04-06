NJ Teacher, Coach Admits Posing As Woman To Get Children To Send Sexual Photos, Videos: Feds

A New Jersey elementary teacher and soccer coach admitted to posing as a woman to get children to send sexual content, federal authorities confirmed.

Steven Brooks, 36, of Morristown, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a Thursday, April 6 release.

Brooks, who taught at Washington Elementary School in Summit and helped run the Livingston Soccer Club, used a fake online profile to get underage boys to send him videos and photos, Daily Voice reported in 2021.

According to court documents, Brooks “acknowledged, as relevant conduct, the attempted online enticement, production and possession of child pornography involving at least 70 victims."

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents and members of the Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force of the Newark field office of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy, as well as special agents from the FBI’s San Francisco field office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

