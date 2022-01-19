NJ Teacher Accused By Olympian Of Ripping Off Student's Hijab Won't Face Charges: Prosecutor

No charges will be brought against a North Jersey teacher accused by an Olympian of ripping a student's hijab off last year, authorities announced.

The student's mom was backed by former Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad in accusing second-grade teacher Tamar Herman of “forcibly removing" the head covering from the Seth Boyden Elementary School student on Oct. 6.

Herman later issued a statement through her attorney saying she was just trying to fix the girl's hood.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced on Jan. 19 that there was "insufficient evidence to sustain a criminal prosecution in this case."

"While we understand that many may find the incident troubling, as prosecutors we have a legal and moral obligation to only bring charges in cases where we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime has been committed. For those reasons, we will not move forward with this case."

