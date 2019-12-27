NJ State Troopers' Vehicles Collide On Route 80

UPDATE: Two troopers were OK after their SUVs collided Friday morning on westbound Route 80, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.

The vehicles collided en route to a nearby crash east of Exit 58 (Madison Avenue) in Paterson shortly before 7 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Laurence Peele said.

Neither trooper required medical attention, Peele said.

State Police were reviewing the circumstances of the accident to determine what happened, he said.

The troopers were responding to a crash involving two SUVs that didn't produce any serious injuries, responders said.

The cleanup and investigation caused massive delays.

