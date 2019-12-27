Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Glen Rock Firefighters Battle Attic Blaze
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ State Troopers' Vehicles Collide On Route 80

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The damaged NJSP vehicles can be seen on Route 80 in Paterson near upper left (below the overpass) and directly behind the tow truck near lower right.
The damaged NJSP vehicles can be seen on Route 80 in Paterson near upper left (below the overpass) and directly behind the tow truck near lower right. Photo Credit: ABC7 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Two troopers were OK after their SUVs collided Friday morning on westbound Route 80, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.

The vehicles collided en route to a nearby crash east of Exit 58 (Madison Avenue) in Paterson shortly before 7 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Laurence Peele said.

Neither trooper required medical attention, Peele said.

State Police were reviewing the circumstances of the accident to determine what happened, he said.

The troopers were responding to a crash involving two SUVs that didn't produce any serious injuries, responders said.

The cleanup and investigation caused massive delays.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.