Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Detectives Nab Accused Passaic Dealer, Companion With Coke In Garfield Taxi Stop
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ State Trooper Airlifted In Garden State Parkway Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A New Jersey State Trooper was airlifted in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The two-car crash closed the southbound side of the highway causing heavy delays around 1:30 p.m. near Exit 145 in East Orange, New Jersey State Police said.

The trooper was in and out of consciousness after the crash, but suffered non life-threatening injuries, sources with direct knowledge of the crash told Daily Voice.

The incident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.