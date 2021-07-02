NJ State Trooper Airlifted In Garden State Parkway Crash

A New Jersey State Trooper was airlifted in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The two-car crash closed the southbound side of the highway causing heavy delays around 1:30 p.m. near Exit 145 in East Orange, New Jersey State Police said.

The trooper was in and out of consciousness after the crash, but suffered non life-threatening injuries, sources with direct knowledge of the crash told Daily Voice.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.