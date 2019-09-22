NJ State Police Pull Over Speeding Car, Find Passenger In Labor

Imagine the shock of State Police who chased a speeding car up Route 17, then drew their guns when the driver finally pulled over on a Ridgewood street -- and found a passenger in labor.

The brief pursuit began around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the northbound highway.

The driver took the Linwood Avenue exit, headed to The Valley Hospital about a half-mile away.

Troopers pulled their guns after the driver eventually stopped because they didn't know whether the pair was armed.

Once they discovered the circumstances, the troopers provided an escort up Linwood Avenue to the hospital.

