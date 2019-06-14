NJ State Police Chase Ends In Fair Lawn Crash, Foot Pursuit, Arrest

A suspect was in custody after a State Police stolen-car chase ended in a crash and foot pursuit Friday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

A trooper began chasing the black Nissan Rogue with New York license plates on eastbound Route 80 a short time earlier, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The vehicle rear-ended a van at 30th and Broadway and at least one suspect bailed out -- but was quickly caught around 3 p.m., he said, adding that several Fair Lawn police units participated.

Warren Point Elementary School was briefly locked down, local authorities said.

New Jersey State Police pursued the SUV into Fair Lawn, where it crashed.

PHOTOS: Douglas Lee for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.