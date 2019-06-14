NJ State Police Chase Ends In Fair Lawn Crash, Foot Pursuit, Arrest

A suspect was in custody after a State Police stolen-car chase ended in a crash and foot pursuit Friday afternoon in Fair Lawn.
A trooper began chasing the black Nissan Rogue with New York license plates on eastbound Route 80 a short time earlier, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.
The vehicle rear-ended a van at 30th and Broadway and at least one suspect bailed out -- but was quickly caught around 3 p.m., he said, adding that several Fair Lawn police units participated.
Warren Point Elementary School was briefly locked down, local authorities said.
PHOTOS: Douglas Lee for DAILY VOICE
