NJ ShopRite Worker Stabs Coworker In Deli

A 57-year-old ShopRite worker is facing an attempted murder charge after she stabbed a colleague at a New Jersey store Sunday, authorities said.

Melissa Prince, of Edison, stabbed the female victim multiple times during an apparent fight at the Clark store around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, local police said.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in Newark where she was in critical but stable condition on Monday, authorities said.

Another store employee and off-duty state trooper were among the first responders, ShopRite officials told NJ Advance Media.

