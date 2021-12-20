Contact Us
NJ School Counselor Brought Boy Into Office & Touched His Private Parts: Prosecutor

James D. Rone-Lewis
James D. Rone-Lewis Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 31-year-old school counselor from New Jersey has been accused of sexually assaulting a male student, authorities said.

James D. Rone-Lewis brought the student into his office at Avon Avenue Elementary School in Newark on or about Oct. 21, and touched his penis, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

He was released on pretrial monitoring pending disposition of the charges. 

Rone-Lews was suspended without pay by the school and is barred from any contact with the victim or the school.

