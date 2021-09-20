NJ Religious Leader Sexually Assaults Young Man During Spiritual Ritual, Prosecutor Says

A self-described religious leader in Essex County sexually assaulted a young man during a religious ritual, authorities said.

Wayne Ram, 44, of Newark, was meeting with the victim at a family member's home and suggested at the family member leave on Aug. 7, in Orange, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said

The victim immediately reported the assault to law enforcement, authorities said.

Ram -- citizen of Trinidad and Tobago -- was arrested on Aug. 27 on charges of with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of criminal sexual contact.

He was released on pre-trial monitoring pending disposition of the case.

Ram was required to surrender his passport. His next court date is set for Oct. 1.

