NJ Receptionist Clubbed Dead In Philadelphia Office Was Young Professional Who Loved Fashion

A 49-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for clubbing a 31-year-old New Jersey young professional to death in an office space they were sharing earlier this week, according to police and recent news reports.

Jeffery Stepien was holding two pipes when police arrived to Constitution Place on Chestnut Street, where Samantha Maag was unconscious on the floor of shared office space on the 8th floor of the building, Philadelphia police and CBS3 report.

Maag, of Blenheim, had been working at her job as a receptionist when she was attacked by Stepien, CBS says. Stepien apparently worked on the same floor as Maag.

Maag was pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital and Stepien was charged with murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

Maag was remembered in a series of tributes following her death.

"She was such a kind soul who was just getting started on her true path and was just finding herself," writes The Lavish Loft, a consignment store that Maag frequented in Haddonfield.

