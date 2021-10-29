Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Prosecutor: Florida Cyber-Predator Preyed On Bergen Pre-Teen, Possibly Others
NJ Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested By FBI At Citi Field

Cecilia Levine
Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap Photo Credit: Instagram (fettywap1738)

New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap was among approximately a dozen people arrested on federal drug offenses at Citi Field Thursday, multiple news outlets say citing senior law enforcement officials.

FBI agents apparently nabbed the Paterson native -- whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II -- at the stadium where the Rolling Loud music festival was being held.

Maxwell is expected to appear Friday in federal court.

The "Trap Queen" artist made headlines over the summer when news broke that his 4-year-old daughter died.

