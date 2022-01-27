NJ QuickChek Gas Attendant Robbed At Gunpoint: Report

A Warren County QuickChek was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night, and the suspect remains at large, LehighValleyLive reports.

The gunman robbed the attendant outside at the QuickChek on Route 517 in Independence Township before driving off in a dark-colored BMW around 10:45 p.m., the outlet reports, citing police Lt. Christopher Prell.

State police chased the suspect vehicle through several neighboring towns before losing contact, the report says. No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Independence Township Police.

