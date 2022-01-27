Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
NJ QuickChek Gas Attendant Robbed At Gunpoint: Report

Valerie Musson
QuickChek on Route 517 in Independence Township was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to reports citing local police.
QuickChek on Route 517 in Independence Township was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to reports citing local police. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Inset: Independence Township Police via Facebook)

A Warren County QuickChek was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night, and the suspect remains at large, LehighValleyLive reports.

The gunman robbed the attendant outside at the QuickChek on Route 517 in Independence Township before driving off in a dark-colored BMW around 10:45 p.m., the outlet reports, citing police Lt. Christopher Prell.

State police chased the suspect vehicle through several neighboring towns before losing contact, the report says. No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Independence Township Police.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

