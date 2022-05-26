Contact Us
NJ Police Sergeant Left Handgun With Children: Prosecutor

Andrew Wahlberg
Andrew Wahlberg Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A police sergeant on the Jersey Shore has been arrested after leaving a Beretta handgun with children, authorities said.

Andrew Wahlberg, 50, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, left the 9mm gun unsecured and accessible to juveniles on May 18, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Stafford Township Police Chief Thomas Dellane said.

No other details were released about the incident.

Wahlberg was charged with endangerment and released on Wednesday, May 25, pending a first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

