NJ Police Pursuit Leads To Multiple Fatalities, Crash

Multiple people died in a Glen Ridge crash that started as a police pursuit early Tuesday, May 10, authorities tell Daily Voice.

The car was heading east on Bloomfield Avenue when it crashed in a park and became wrapped around a tree in the woods around 5 a.m., NBC4 reports. The accident happened across from the Ridgewood Avenue Elementary School.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say anywhere between two and four people died.

The incident was being investigated by the state attorney general's office.

Photo courtesy of NBC4.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.