NJ Photographer Swept Out To Sea In Hawaii Was Vacationing With BF, Family Says

A New Jersey man who was swept out to sea while swimming in Hawaii waters was vacationing with his boyfriend, his family tells Daily Voice.

Middletown's Matthew Preziose, 25, was swimming with another person on Lumaha'i Beach when police were called to a report of swimmers in distress around 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Kauai police said.

Bystanders told police that one swimmer made it safely to shore while the other, Preziose, was swept out to sea.

The search for his body was suspended the afternoon of Tuesday, March 8, leaving his loved ones still looking for answers.

Preziose works as a freelance photographer in the NJ and NYC area, according to his professional Instagram page and website.

His mom, Kimberly Branciforte Preziose told Daily Voice that her son was visiting the island with his boyfriend, Nick Slawinski.

The pair seemed to have celebrated their one-year anniversary last November, according to their Instagram profiles.

Members of the US Coast Guard, firefighters, and lifeguards, initiated an immediate search Saturday on the Lumaha‘i Beach coast, police said.

The search continued Sunday, March 6, and Monday, March 7, with help from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Ocean Safety Bureau, and scuba divers. Kauai police officers had also been searching the shorelines.

Meanwhile, more than 100 comments flooded Branciforte Preziose's Facebook page, wishing her and her loved ones well.

"My heart hurts hearing/seeing this news. So many memories of the younger days together are rushing back and I’m crying," one user wrote under her updated profile picture.

"I feel pain for all of you. I am so, so sorry you are going through this - please know, we are going through it together."

"My heart breaks for your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you, James and Emily," another person added.

Branciforte Preziose told Daily Voice she is "too distraught at this moment to put words together."

Kauai police say they will resume their search if new information becomes available.

