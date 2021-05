A 31-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital for an injury sustained while parachuting, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to Coyle Airfield in Woodland Township where they found the victim with a severe leg injury around 4:55 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The man was airlifted to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City where he was listed in stable condition.

