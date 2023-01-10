NJ Native Bites Multiple Officers Over $6 Theft At PA Walmart: Police

A $6 shoplifting incident at a Pennsylvania Walmart that sent five police officers on a foot chase— two were bitten by the suspect, according to a police release on Tuesday, January 10.

Rygo Alexander Kingsley, 23, currently of Lancaster, PA, and native to North Brunswick, NJ, was acting "suspicious" at the Walmart located at 2030 Fruitville Pike on Nov. 29, 2022, authorities say.

Manheim Township police were called to the store as part of the "on-going investigation against him for retail theft," as stated in the release by the department.

The person who called the police knew Kingsley and they— along with an officer— were talking with him before he ran off, sending the police on a pursuit.

The first officer chased and tackled Kingsley to the ground, but he "tucked his arms underneath his upper torso, causing three officers to maneuver his arms behind his back, in order to be handcuffed," the department details in the release.

"Kingsley continuously flailed around attempting to break away from the grips of five police officers," as they "escorted" him to a patrol car— that's when he "flung his head backwards and struck the top of an officer’s head. He utilized his feet and legs to prevent the rear door of the patrol car from being closed," as stated in the release.

When he was finally placed in the backseat of the patrol car, "Kingsley bit the left hand of another police officer twice," the police say. They did not specify saw which hand was bitten or if Kingsley bit both hands of the second officer, but they did clarify that he "did not break the surface of the skin" of either officer.

After he was searched the police found three unpaid items from Walmart valued at $6.

Kingsley was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and retail theft arrest, police say and court records confirm.

Kingsley has a lengthy court record with retail thefts, assaults, conspiracy, and resisting charges going back to 2018. In the past year alone he has had criminal complaints filed against him for incidents of retail theft on June 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 5, Oct. 25, Nov. 6, Nov. 7, Nov. 28, Nov. 29— eight separate cases, seven of which are still active. The one adjudicated case was due to a guilty plea filed in July, for which he was serving a year of probation, meaning he was on probation at the time of the other seven incidents including this case.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison and his bail, in this case, is set at $10,000 but his bail amounts for all his active cases total $14,600.

He has two court dates scheduled in Jan. 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.