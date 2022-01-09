NJ Motel Sex Assault Robber In Custody: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old man who sexually assaulted and robbed a victim at gunpoint last month has been arrested, authorities in Morris County said.

Earl L. Kelly, of Hamilton, sexually assaulted and robbed the 19-year-old victim while armed with a handgun at the Holiday Inn in Parsippany, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Kelly was arrested by law enforcement officers in Edison on Jan. 7 on the following charges:

Four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2a(3) and N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2a(4), crimes of the First Degree;

Two counts of Sexual Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(1) crimes of the Second Degree;

Two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3a, crimes of the Third Degree; one count of Criminal Sexual Contact, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3b, a crime of the Fourth Degree;

One count of Robbery, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1a(2), a crime of the First Degree;

One count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b, a crime of the Second Degree; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a, a crime of the Second Degree;

Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(4), a crime of the Fourth Degree; and Criminal Restraint in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-2a, a crime of the Third Degree.

Kelly was being held at the Morris County Jail.

Anyone with information relating to this case or any related incident is asked to call Detective Thomas Laird of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6245.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, the Parsippany Police Department, the Hamilton Township Police Division, and the Edison Police Department for their efforts in the investigation and arrest of this defendant.

