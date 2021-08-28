NJ Mom Haunted By Face Of Drunk Driver Who Crushed Both Her Legs

Adrianna Lopez remembers everything about the crash -- not that she wants to.

Lopez was visiting her boyfriend's sister and her boyfriend on Ocean Avenue in Jersey City earlier this month when she spotted the 2019 Toyota Corolla heading right for them and her 2-year-old daughter.

With no time to think, the 26-year-old mom pushed her toddler out of the way.

Everyone's lives were spared, but both of Lopez's legs were crushed.

One was damaged so badly that amputation has been discussed, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

"She has already undergone numerous procedures," it says.

Lopez has been in the ICU since the incident. As doctors work to repair her body, the Hudson County mom tries to forget the haunting details.

"She keeps replaying it in her head -- she knows exactly what happened," Lopez's mom, Briseida Lopez, told Daily Voice. "There are times when she starts telling me more about it.

"One day she woke up and said she can still see the driver's face."

Authorities said 25-year-old Michelle Graham had been drinking when she ran a red light and struck the three adults around 5:30 p.m.

The crash happened just three days before Lopez was set to start a new job as a phlebotomist, her mother said.

That's all changed.

"The recovery will be long and difficult, and it is uncertain if she will ever have use of her right leg again," the GoFundMe campaign for Lopez says. "She will have to endure pain the rest of her life and she will be physically challenged as well.

"At this point the uncertainty of what is to come is frightening."

To this point, Lopez has had more than six surgeries, some lasting up to 12 hours.

"She has her days," her mom said while remaining at Lopez's side at the hospital. "She’s a fighter and she’s going to keep fighting.

"She has her daughter. That’s what she’s pushing for."

More than $22,700 had been raised for Lopez going into this weekend.

