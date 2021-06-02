NJ Mom Called 9-1-1 For Her Own Wrist Injury After Killing 4-Year-Old Son, Prosecutor Says

A New Jersey mom who called 9-1-1 for a minor wrist injury overnight was charged with murder after officers found her 4-year-old son -- who later died -- with cuts on his body in a bedroom, authorities said.

Elina Gutti, 38, of South Bound Brook (Somerset County) called 9-1-1 on Feb. 6 saying she had unexplained injuries on her left wrist around 2:30 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Her injuries required minor medical treatment, but on further assessment, officers found a 4-year-old boy with serious cuts in a first floor bedroom of the home, Robertson said alongside local and county officials.

Officers and EMS personnel immediately began life-saving measures on Aiden Singania, who was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m., Robertson said.

Gutti was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation and later charged with murder, unlawful weapon possession, and unlawful possession of a knife.

Detectives from Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to conduct an investigation.

A post-mortem examination will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Gutti will be transported to the Somerset County Jail once released from the hospital pending a bail detention hearing.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Titus request anyone with information relating to the homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the South Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0087 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

