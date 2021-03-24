NJ Martial Arts Studio Owner Placed Hidden Camera In Bathroom, Prosecutor Says

The 31-year-old owner of a martial arts studio was arrested on accusations he placed a camera inside of a bathroom and filmed members of the public and students who used it, authorities said Wednesday.

Leonardo Sanchez of Somerville -- who owns Impact Martial Arts in Warren -- was arrested March 19 and charged with third-degree Invasion of privacy, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Police were called to the Mountain Boulevard studio around 11:30 p.m., when an employee found a hidden camera inside of the business, along with videos of individuals using the bathroom, Robertson said alongside local police.

The Warren Township Police Detective Bureau executed a Superior Court ordered search warrants for the Sanchez's home and business, seizing all electronic devices.

Sanchez was arrested without incident and lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

The investigation remains on-going.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Warren Township Police Department at (908) 753-1000 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.