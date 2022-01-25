NJ Martial Arts Instructor, Combat Vet Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Students

A 44-year-old martial arts instructor was arrested for sexually assaulting two teen students, authorities in Somerset County said.

Vincent Damiano carried out the assaults in Branchburg Township (Somerset County), Asbury (Warren County), and the Borough of Lebanon (Hunterdon County) from May 2019 to July 2019, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Damiano's website says he is a "multi-business entrepreneur, adventurer, speaker, coach, martial arts instructor, and combat veteran," who served 10 years in the military "and now serves his community by giving back through one of his businesses or non-profit charity organization[s]."

The investigation into Damiano began last November when a 22-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by Damiano when she was 17, Robertson said. The alleged victim detailed incidents in Branchburg Township (Somerset County), Asbury (Warren County), and the Borough of Lebanon (Hunterdon County) from May 2019 to July 2019, according to the prosecutor.

Then, two days later, a second woman said she was also sexually assaulted by Damiano when she was between ages 16 and 18, Robertson said. She was interviewed by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit.

As a result of this investigation, the victim disclosed incidents of sexual assault that occurred in the Branchburg Township (Somerset County), and Asbury (Warren County) from July 2017 to July 2019.

Damiano was arrested on Jan. 6, at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office by detectives from the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit without incident.

He was charged with two counts of 2nd degree Sexual Assault and two counts of 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Defendant Damiano was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Damiano was subsequently released as a result of his detention hearing.

