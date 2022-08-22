Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

NJ Man With Warrants, NY Driver Had Loaded Ghost Gun, Ammo In Stolen Truck: Police

Cecilia Levine
Fatah Iarkane and Fabian D. Soto.
Fatah Iarkane and Fabian D. Soto. Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A New York man and New Jersey man with several warrants out for his arrest were in a stolen truck without plates when they were found with a loaded handgun and hollow point bullets over the weekend in Hudson County, authorities said.

Secaucus Officer Salvatore Manente Jr. spotted the parked Penske moving truck, occupied by Fabian D. Soto, 30, of New York, NY, and Fatah Iarkane, 23 of Secaucus, around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, Chief Dennis Miller said.

Soto, the driver, handed the officer a Virginia license plate, but a check of the registration revealed it had been stolen out of Georgia. further investigation found a loaded 9mm handgun along with a single .357 caliber hollow point round of ammunition, Miller said.

The handgun was determined to be a “Ghost Gun,” since the gun parts were assembled into a functioning firearm assembled from gun parts without serial numbers, according to Miller.

Soto and Iarkane were charged with receiving stolen property and various weapons offenses, before being lodged in the Hudson County Jail, Miller said. Iarkane had a warrant from Woodbridge with a bail of $1,000, and two from Secaucus with bails of $200 and $100, respectively. 

