NJ Man Who Sexually Assaulted 9-Year-Old Captured Trying To Board Flight: Prosecutor

A 39-year-old Somerset County man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl while boarding a flight from Chicago to Utah, authorities said.

The alleged victim told a detective with the prosecutor's office that she had been sexually assaulted by Fabian Osuna-Vargas on Oct. 19 in North Plainfield, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Two days later, Osuna-Vargas was getting on a flight from Chicago, Illinois to Salt Lake City, Utah on Oct. 21 when he was captured, McDonald said. He was charged with aggravated sex assault and child endangerment.

Osuna-Vargas waived extradition from Utah and was transported by Somerset County Prosecutor’s detectives on Friday, Nov. 4, to Somerville, where he was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the sexual assault is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.