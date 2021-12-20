NJ Man Was Using Hijacked Backhoe To Flip Patrol Cars Before He Was Killed By Police (VIDEO)

A New Jersey man shot and killed by police was "bent on destruction" when he hijacked a backhoe and then flipped it over police cars and other vehicles Saturday, the New Jersey State Police PBA confirmed.

Vineland resident Aida Morales was woken up by loud noises outside when she saw the backhoe flipping cars over around 5 a.m. at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park, she said in an interview with Fox News.

Morales saw the backhoe flip an ambulance, and then she started recording, she told reporters.

"It looked like something out of a movie," she told reporters. "I've never seen anything like that. "You wonder what made that person snap."

An officer fired his service weapon, killing the man, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said. Three Vineland officers sustained minor injuries during the incident, Cumberland County, Bruck said.

