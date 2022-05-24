NJ Man Trying To Flee Hospital With Makeshift Bedsheet Rope Dies: Report

A New Jersey man trying to flee from the third floor of a hospital fell to his death after trying to use a makeshift bedsheet as a rope, RLSmedia reports.

Crews responding to the fall report at Clara Maass Hospital in Belleville, Essex County found a man suffering from serious injuries shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, the outlet reports citing sources involved with the investigation.

The man — who an investigation showed broke a window and jumped out with nearly two dozen bedsheets tied together — was pronounced dead at the fall scene, the report says.

The case was being handled by local police, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Belleville Police Lt. John MacAloon didn't immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for comment.

