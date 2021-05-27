NJ Man Thought He Was Meeting Teen Boy For Sex -- It Was Undercover Agent, Prosecutor Says

A New Jersey man who thought he was chatting with a 15-year-old boy online was actually talking to an undercover officer, and was arrested when he tried meeting up with him at a strip mall, authorities said.

Kevin Hilbert, 53, of Florence, had been talking to the "boy" over a social media app for several weeks in April and May, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced.

He was arrested on May 5, after picking up a beverage for the teen at a convenience store and then heading to the Hamilton strip mall to meet him, authorities said.

The undercover officer had told Hamilton soon into chatting with him that he was a 15-year-old boy, Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio said.

Hilbert proceeded to ask the boy about his romantic experiences and offered to be his "mentor," before asking for photographs, DeBlasio said.

Hilbert sent several sexually explicit photographs of himself naked to the boy, and asked to meet up with him multiple times, authorities said. He also asked about the boy's favorite food, drink and TV shows, offering to buy them pizza when they met up, DeBlasio said.

Hilbert arranged to meet the boy on May 5, but was swiftly arrested upon arrival at the strip mall, authorities said.

He later admitted to sending nude photos of himself to someone who he thought was 15, DeBlasio confirmed. A judge allowed Hilbert to return home but said he can only leave for work, authorities said.

Hilbert was charged with four sex crimes.

