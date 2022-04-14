NJ Man Sexually Assaulted 14-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old New Jersey man was arrested after a teenage girl told authorities that he sexually assaulted her multiple times.

An investigation began on Thursday, March, 17 when the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office received information about a 14-year-old sexual assault victim, they said.

The girl told investigators that Carlos B. Deleon-Sis, sexually assaulted her multiple times between June 2021 and February 2022 in Bound Brook, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a joint release.

On Wednesday, April 6, Deleon-Sis was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, and criminal sexual contact.

He was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the sexual assault is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0800 or via the STOPit app.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

