NJ Man Said He 'Just Snapped' When He Strangled Wife, Report Says

A New Jersey man told police he "snapped" last week before strangling his wife during an early-morning argument, NJ Advance Media reports citing the affidavit.

Shawn Lichtfuss, 49, was found sitting in a parked car at the Royal Farms convenience store, next to the Voorhees Township Police Department around 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 -- hours after the incident, local authorities previously said.

He was charged with murder in the death of Stefani Caraway, whose body was found that morning in their apartment.

Lichtfuss texted someone he knew hours after strangling his wife, saying goodbye and asking them to take care of the couple's son and pets, the news outlet reports citing the affidavit.

"I’m sorry for doing this," he said. "I just snapped."

A concerned person called police, bringing officers to Lichtfuss' home on the 1400 block of Lincoln Drive in the Village Apartments around 11 a.m., Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Voorhees Twp. Police Chief Louis Bordi said.

There, they found Caraway's body in a bedroom -- Lichtfuss nowhere to be found.

At approximately 6 p.m., Lichtfuss was found in a parked car at the Royal Farms convenience store, next to the Voorhees Township Police Department. He was detained by officers and transported to the Voorhees Twp. Police Department.

After performing an autopsy on Caraway, the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be neck compression and the manner of death to be homicide.

Lichtfuss was processed and lodged in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Those who knew Caraway told Daily Voice she was a "bright light."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Elvin Nunez at 856-614-8078 or Voorhees Twp. Police Detective Chris Tomasco at 856-534-3004. You can also email tips to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

All persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

