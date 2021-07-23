NJ Man Indicted On Murder Charge For Beating Complete Stranger To Death, Authorities Say

A Union County grand jury returned a three-count indictment against a man accused of killing a stranger with a blunt object last summer, authorities announced.

Oliver I. Tzarax-Lopez, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and two related second-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 37-year-old Newark's Nohora C. Agudelo, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced Friday, July 23.

Elizabeth police responded to East Broad and North Broad streets around 2:35 a.m. June 28, 2020, where Agudelo was found with severe head injuries, according to Union County Homicide Task Force Supervisor and Assistant Prosecutor Scott M. Peterson, who is prosecuting the case.

Agudelo was pronounced dead at the scene, and a subsequent autopsy revealed that her manner of death was homicide, with blunt-force trauma the cause.

An investigation led by the Homicide Task Force and assisted by the Elizabeth Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit resulted in Tzarax-Lopez being identified as a suspect in the case, and he was criminally charged on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

He remained at large for more than three weeks, and on Aug. 27, members of the Prosecutor’s Office, assisted by representatives of the New York City Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service, arrested him at a diner in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan.

Anyone with further information about Agudelo’s death is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492 or Sgt. Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873.

