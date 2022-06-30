NJ Man Indicted For Attempted Murder In Unprovoked Stabbing Of Dog-Walker: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old New Jersey man was indicted on a first-degree attempted murder charge for an unprovoked stabbing of a victim walking his dog in May, authorities said.

Safi N. Hill, of Hillsborough, attacked the man on Clawson Avenue around 2 p.m. May 4, in the Flagtown section of the township, Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

The victim initially reported being punched in the back of the head by the assailant, but responding police found he was bleeding from a stab wound on his back, Taggart said.

The victim was transported to a trauma unit for treatment.

Hill was indicted on charges of first degree attempted murder, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.

The matter was presented to the Grand Jury by Somerset County Acting Chief Assistant Prosecutor Robert J. Hawkes.

Hill remains in the Somerset County Jail after being ordered detained pending trial by a Superior Court Judge.

