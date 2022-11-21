NJ Man Dead, 16 Hurt In Massachusetts Apple Store Crash

A 65-year-old man from New Jersey was killed and 16 were injured when a car crashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts, authorities confirmed.

Kevin Bradley was among multiple people pinned against walls and shaken up in the Hingham incident around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz and Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said.

Fourteen people were taken to a Hingham hospital and two were taken to Boston for treatment. Their exact injuries and conditions were unclear, according to officials.

Bradley was pronounced dead. It wasn't immediately clear where in New Jersey he was from.

"It's absolutely unthinkable," Cruz said. "People are trying to get through it and think about what happened."

Pat Donovan Wheway told Daily Voice the crash had just happened as she was pulling into the parking lot near the store. She described the "awful scene" with people laying inside the building, outside on the curb and scrambling to find their loved ones.

"People were just horrified. They were frightened," Wheway said. "[The car] went all the way in the back of the Apple Store."

Initial investigation suggests that a man driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner hit multiple people after going through the glass plate of the Apple Store at an unknown rate of speed, Cruz said.

Wheway said the car was going "full-speed" and more witnesses have told other news outlets the vehicle was clocked between 50 and 60 miles per hour.

No other information was released about the driver but Cruz said authorities are launching a full criminal investigation. The driver, who remains unidentified, was also said to not be hospitalized and with authorities.

"The Town expresses its deepest condolences and support to those affected by this tragedy," Hingham said in a statement following the crash. "As with others who have suffered loss or injury in recent times, the Town will help guide those who reach out for assistance. None of us is alone. We are a united Town."

Wheway added that structural crews were on the scene to assess damage to the building and that all other stores on that strip of the mall were closed. Chief Murphy said that there appear to be no concerns at this time.

While it is unclear how the crash occurred, Wheway said the incident was "not an accident by any means."

