Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Female Passenger On Flight To Newark Groped By NY Man With Criminal History, Feds Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Man Crushed To Death By Lawnmower

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hillsborough PD
Hillsborough PD Photo Credit: Hillsborough PBA 205 Facebook

A 74-year-old Hillsborough man was crushed to death by a commercial lawnmower the weekend, authorities said.

Police found John Levinski under the machine on the 400 block of Township Line and not breathing after neighbors called 911 just before 5 p.m., Hillsborough police said.

The mower had been hoisted in the air by a cable that was attached to a Kubota tractor when the cable broke and the mower fell on Levinski, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident has been ruled accidental in nature.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.