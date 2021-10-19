NJ Man Convicted Of Trying To Kill Ex-GF, Another Man In Drive-By Shooting

A Somerset County jury returned guilty verdicts of attempted murder and other charges against a 39-year-old man for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and another man in a 2018 drive-by shooting.

Robert W. Smith, formerly of Bridgewater, on May 4, 2018 fired three shots into a 2011 Mazda CX7 carrying his ex (and the mother of his two children) and the other victim around 10 p.m. in the Finderne Section of Bridgewater, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Smith's Nissan Rogue struck a utility pole, and he suffered a fractured leg. The Mazda crashed off the east side of Morgan Lane and about 100 feet into a set of trees. The occupants suffered minor injuries.

A subsequent search of the Nissan Rogue yielded a .38 caliber Titan Tiger revolver, authorities said.

A jury found Smith guilty of two counts of first degree attempted murder, second degree unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth degree possession of a defaced firearm, fourth degree possession of hollow-point bullets, and second degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, Robertson said.

The jury acquitted Smith of a charge of unlawful taking the Nissan Rogue that was registered to Smith’s cousin. Prosecutor Robertson stated, after the jury returned its initial verdicts, the same jury convicted Smith on the separate charge of second degree possession of a firearm by a convicted person.

Smith was remanded to the Somerset County Jail pending sentencing set for Thursday, Dec. 2.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.