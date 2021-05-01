Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
NJ Man Charged In Mom's Murder

Cecilia Levine
Ben Avrut
Ben Avrut Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 35-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 70-year-old mother in Essex County Monday, authorities said.

Gwen Avrut was found unresponsive with serious injures in her South Orange Avenue apartment in Maplewood around 1 p.m. Monday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 1:40 p.m., they said. 

Her son, Benjamin Avrut, also of Maplewood, has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

Google Maps shows the incident occurred at "The Top Condominiums."

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

