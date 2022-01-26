NJ Man Busted With ‘Thousands’ Of Child Porn Pics And Erotica, Prosecutor Says

A New Jersey man was busted with thousands of pictures of child pornography and erotica, authorities announced Wednesday.

Kelly Skeel, 45, was charged with second-degree possession of child pornography after a Tuesday search of his Lawrence Township home revealed “thousands of images and videos of child pornography and erotica” that had been uploaded to DVDs and electronic devices, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Skeel was identified by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, which received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Onofri said.

A motion has been filed to detain Skeel pending trial.

Second-degree charges carry a five- to 10-year state prison sentence and a maximum fine of $150,000.

Anyone with information about possible child exploitation or sexual abuse is urged to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at 609-989-6568 or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at 888-648-6007.

