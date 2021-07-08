NJ Man Accused Of Harassing Blacks Newly Charged With Stalking, Damaging Neighbors' Vehicles

A 45-year-old South Jersey man, allegedly captured in a viral video harassing his black neighbors, has been newly charged with damaging their vehicles, stalking and drug-dealing offenses, authorities said.

Edward C. Mathews, of Mount Laurel, was charged Thursday with multiple counts of criminal mischief, multiple drug-related offenses including dealing drugs, stalking and several weapons offenses, the Burlington County prosecutor said.

Mathews, who was being held in Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, was initially charged on July 2, and again on Monday, with several counts of harassment, bias crimes and trespassing, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. Those charges came in connection with two confrontations with neighbors involving racial slurs, using threatening language and gestures, Coffina said.

Mathews ultimately was arrested after the Coffina's office reviewed additional video recordings of Mathews bumping one victim with his chest and allegedly spitting in his face.

Edward Mathews Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Thursday's new charges were filed after a warranted search of Mathews’ home by police.

One of the victims of the harassment charges reportedly told police that Mathews may have used a BB gun to damage vehicles belonging to her and her daughter, Coffina said.

Police reportedly seized a slingshot and multiple ball bearings, which matched the projectiles used to damage the vehicles, according to Coffina.

An investigation found that ball bearings had been shot at vehicles owned by two female neighbors, causing $2,350 in damage, the prosecutor said.

Mathews also is accused of stalking one of the vehicle owners, Coffina said.

Also seized during the warranted search were numerous psilocybin mushrooms, which are known for their hallucinogenic effect, along with packaging materials, authorities said.

Mathews is set to have a detention hearing on Tuesday.

“These new charges underscore the importance of our community members coming forward with any information they have about criminal activity, whether about this case or any other incident,” Mount Laurel Township Police Chief Stephen Riedener said. “Because someone recorded Mathews’ conduct on Friday night, we had the evidence to bring the previous charges, and the opportunity to gather the evidence that led to these additional charges, including for damage we allege he recently caused to his neighbors’ vehicles.”

As reported previously by Daily Voice, crowds gathered outside Mathews' Essex Place condominium for hours, three days after he was charged with harassment.

Dozens of rioters jeered and threw objects at Mathews, who was escorted out of his home by police. About the same time, a video showing Mathews spewing racial slurs at his black neighbors on Gramercy Way began going viral. Police called the video offensive and denounced racism, hate or bias intimidation.

Anyone with information is urged to callt Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-8300 or a confidential tip line 856-234-1414 Ext. 1599

