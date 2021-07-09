Contact Us
NJ Man, 27, Among 2 Dead In Upstate NY Crash

Cecilia Levine
Matt Huff
Matt Huff Photo Credit: Pitt.edu (Matt Huff Facebook photo)

A New Jersey man was among two people who died in an Upstate New York crash over the weekend.

A 65-year-old man was heading north in the southbound lane of Interstate 87 in a Mini Countryman, when he struck a Volvo XC70 head-on around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 in Chestertown, NY, State Police said.

The front seat Volvo passenger, Matthew G. Huff, 27, of Westfield, NJ, and rear passenger, Kerry O’Reilly, 30, of Dorchester, MA, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volvo driver -- Lauren Huff, 30, of Boston, MA -- was airlifted to UVM Medical Center in critical condition.

The Mini Countryman driver, Dennis M. Ford, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center and is in fair condition.

Huff was the president of the University of Pittsburg rowing team before graduating in 2016, according to his LinkedIn. He went on to earn his master's of science from Lehigh University.

He had apparently been working as a project scientist for Engineering & Land Planning Associates.

Services have not yet been set.

.The crash remains under investigation.

