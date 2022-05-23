NJ Man, 24, Hospitalized After 9-Story Fall From Hotel Balcony

A New Jersey man was recovering from serious injuries after falling from a hotel balcony on Long Island Monday, May 23, authorities said.

South Amboy's Alexander Keating, 24, was on a ninth-floor balcony at around 12:45 a.m. when he fell over a railing at the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge, Suffolk County police said.

Keating survived the fall and was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, said police.

Police are still investigating what led up to the fall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police Department’s Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

