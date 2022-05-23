Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Did He Deserve It? Passenger Punches Out United Airlines Employee In Newark
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Man, 24, Hospitalized After 9-Story Fall From Hotel Balcony

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A man is hospitalized after falling from a ninth floor balcony at the Hyatt Regency in Hauppauge Monday, May 23.
A man is hospitalized after falling from a ninth floor balcony at the Hyatt Regency in Hauppauge Monday, May 23. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A New Jersey man was recovering from serious injuries after falling from a hotel balcony on Long Island Monday, May 23, authorities said.

South Amboy's Alexander Keating, 24, was on a ninth-floor balcony at around 12:45 a.m. when he fell over a railing at the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge, Suffolk County police said.

Keating survived the fall and was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, said police.

Police are still investigating what led up to the fall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police Department’s Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.