NJ Man, 23, Charged In Unprovoked Stabbing — Again

A 23-year-old New Jersey man who made headlines last year for his involvement in a stabbing was arrested and charged in a nearly identical crime, authorities announced.

Safi N. Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, hindering, and weapons offenses, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a release alongside local officials on Friday, May 6.

According to investigators, Hill approached a Hillsborough man walking his dog near 9th Street and Clawson Avenue before stabbing him several times in the back around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

Hill was identified and taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at his home on of Equator Avenue in Hillsborough later the same day.

Hill was accused in April 2021 of stabbing a victim multiple times during a fight and hiding in his family's basement, DailyVoice.com reported.

The suspect was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors

Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323.

