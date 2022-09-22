Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Robs $104,000 Worth Of Luxury Handbags From High-End Route 4 Store
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Hit-Run Driver Hid Car In Woods After Crash That Killed Horse, Hurt Teen: Police

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
Joseph Devitis was charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Predator and injured 14-year-old Tatiana.
Joseph Devitis was charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Predator and injured 14-year-old Tatiana. Photo Credit: Franklin Township PD (inset)/Edgar Galarza

A 51-year-old Salem County man hid his vehicle in a wooded area after a hit-and-run crash that killed a horse and badly injured a 14-year-old girl last week, authorities in Gloucester County announced.

Joseph Devitis, of Upper Pittsgrove Township, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 21 on charges of animal cruelty, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries, and more, for the accident that killed 15-year-old Predator and injured 14-year-old Tatiana Feliciano, according to police and the family of the victims.

The accident happened Sept. 13, around 8 p.m., while the teen and her horse were riding next to her brother, Edgar Galarza, 21, and his horse on Monroeville Road. Predator was pronounced dead at the scene while Tatiana was rushed to Cooper University Hospital.

Franklin Township officers executed a search warrant at a property on the 100 block of Buck Road in  on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

There, they found the suspect vehicle hidden in a wooded area with heavy damage to the passenger's side, authorities said. Predator's hair was collected from the vehicle as evidence.

Devitis was subsequently charged with assault by auto, endangering an injured victim, leaving the scene of a rash with serious bodily injury, animal cruelty and more.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.