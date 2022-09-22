NJ Hit-Run Driver Hid Car In Woods After Crash That Killed Horse, Hurt Teen: Police

A 51-year-old Salem County man hid his vehicle in a wooded area after a hit-and-run crash that killed a horse and badly injured a 14-year-old girl last week, authorities in Gloucester County announced.

Joseph Devitis, of Upper Pittsgrove Township, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 21 on charges of animal cruelty, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries, and more, for the accident that killed 15-year-old Predator and injured 14-year-old Tatiana Feliciano, according to police and the family of the victims.

The accident happened Sept. 13, around 8 p.m., while the teen and her horse were riding next to her brother, Edgar Galarza, 21, and his horse on Monroeville Road. Predator was pronounced dead at the scene while Tatiana was rushed to Cooper University Hospital.

Franklin Township officers executed a search warrant at a property on the 100 block of Buck Road in on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

There, they found the suspect vehicle hidden in a wooded area with heavy damage to the passenger's side, authorities said. Predator's hair was collected from the vehicle as evidence.

Devitis was subsequently charged with assault by auto, endangering an injured victim, leaving the scene of a rash with serious bodily injury, animal cruelty and more.

