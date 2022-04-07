NJ Gymnastics Coach Snapped Pics Of Girls During Practice: NJSP

A gymnastics coach from New Jersey has been charged with manufacturing child pornography after he allegedly took inappropriate photos of young girls during practices, state police announced.

Nicholas Adair, 24, has been charged with manufacturing and possession of child sexual abuse material, New Jersey State Police said in a Thursday, April 7 release.

Adair, of Lake Hiawatha, is accused of taking inappropriate pictures during practices and competitions while working as a gymnastics coach for young girls, police said.

Adair's LinkedIn page shows he works full time at Paramount Gymnastics in Hillsborough. An email placed by Daily Voice to the facility was not immediately returned Thursday, April 7.

Adair was detained in the Morris County Jail pending trial after a warrant executed on his cell phone turned up multiple files depicting child sexual abuse material, police said.

The arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation by the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, as well as the Division of Criminal Justice, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations-Newark Division.

Anyone who may have been a victim or who has additional information is asked to send an email to hitechinformation@njsp.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.

