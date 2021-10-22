NJ Gunman Whose Brothers Died In Gang Shootings Wanted On Murder Charge

Authorities are on the lookout for a Newark man accused of killing a one person and hurting two others in a Jersey City shooting last February.

Jimmy B. Colclough, 30, is accused of shooting Raven Harris dead and hurting two other victims, ages 28 and 29, at the intersection of Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue in Jersey City on Feb. 10, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Two of Colclough's brothers, Scott and Ahmin, were killed in 2020 and 2016, respectively. Both were members of Sa-Laf, a gang based out of Salem Lafayette housing complex in Jersey City, NJ Advance Media reports.

Sa-Laf member Shamar Bey was charged earlier this week in a retaliatory killing that killed Scott Colclough and injured six others, in June 2020.

Anyone with information as to Colclough's current wherabouts is urged to contact the HCPO Homicide Unit at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website. All information will be kept confidential.

